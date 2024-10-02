Bihar: Prashant Kishor Announces Launch Of His 'Jan Suraaj' Party On Gandhi Jayanti; Watch Video

Prashant Kishor announced the launch of his political party - 'Jan Suraaj Party' | X | ANI

Ending his long stint as a political strategist and back room maverick, Prashant Kishor on Wednesday (September 2) took the political plunge and announced the launch of his political party. Kishor announced the party's name as 'Jan Suraaj Party'.

That Prashant Kishor decided to launch his political party on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti is no coincidence. Kishore has in various interviews described that he is influenced by the life and works of Mahatma Gandhi.

Before the launch of his party, Kishore had started the 'Jan Suraaj' movement as a political campaign on October 2, 2022 from Bihar. The Jan Suraaj movement was a precursor to the Jan Suraaj Party.

"Jan Suraaj campaign is going on for 2-3 years. People were asking when we will be forming the party. We all must thank God, today the Election Commission has officially accepted 'Jan Suraaj' as Jan Suraaj Party," Kishor said at the event marking the launch of the party.

"You all need to say 'Jai Bihar' so loudly that no one calls you and your children 'Bihari' using it like an abuse. Your voice must reach Delhi. It must reach Bengal where students from Bihar were beaten. It must reach Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Bombay wherever Bihari children were abused and beaten," he said at the launch of his party.