e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGambia government yet to confirm if the cough syrup made in India killed 70 kids

Gambia government yet to confirm if the cough syrup made in India killed 70 kids

The Gambian government announced last month that it was looking into the situation and has appointed a new committee of inquiry to address the dilemma.

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
Gambia government yet to confirm if the cough syrup made in India killed 70 kids |
Follow us on

The authorities in the small West African nation of Gambia have not yet acknowledged the allegations that poisonous cough syrup was to blame for the deaths of seventy youngsters there. The World Health Organization (WHO), which raised the matter, was alerted to the deaths that might have been caused by the four cough syrups created in India. As a result, the Indian government and the Haryana government banned Maiden Pharmaceuticals, the company that makes the cough syrups..

The children died from acute renal injury, according to the Medicine Control Agency of Gambia, which announced on Monday that there has been no confirmation that the cough syrup produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals was the cause of their deaths.

Read Also
Maiden Pharma cough syrup: Govt forms panel to study WHO report on deaths of 66 Gambian children
article-image

The Gambian government announced last month that it was looking into the situation and has appointed a new committee of inquiry to address the dilemma.

Tijan Jallow, an officer at the country's Medicines Control Agency, was quoted by Reuters as saying that the agency has not yet determined the precise cause of the deaths.

"We haven't concluded yet it is the medicine that caused it. A good number of kids died without taking any medications," Jallow told a news conference.

"Other kids died, the medication that they took, we have tested them and they are good," Reuters quoted Jallow.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Gambia government yet to confirm if the cough syrup made in India killed 70 kids

Gambia government yet to confirm if the cough syrup made in India killed 70 kids

GATE 2023: Application correction window opens tomorrow; know more here

GATE 2023: Application correction window opens tomorrow; know more here

UP: Ayurveda, Unani colleges disqualified from Lucknow University

UP: Ayurveda, Unani colleges disqualified from Lucknow University

Gujarat Assembly election to be held in 2 phases, voting on December 1, 5; results on December 8

Gujarat Assembly election to be held in 2 phases, voting on December 1, 5; results on December 8

Uttar Pradesh: Accident victim lies on the floor in Kushinagar hospital unattended as stray dog...

Uttar Pradesh: Accident victim lies on the floor in Kushinagar hospital unattended as stray dog...