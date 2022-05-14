G7 nations condemn India's wheat export ban: 'If everyone starts to impose export restrictions...'

The G7 nations on Saturday criticized India's decision on the wheat export ban saying that the move will lead to further crisis.

Agriculture ministers from the Group of Seven industrialised nations condemned India's decision to ban unapproved wheat exports, AFP reported.

"If everyone starts to impose export restrictions or to close markets, that would worsen the crisis," German agriculture minister Cem Ozdemir said at a press conference in Stuttgart.

The Narendra Modi-led Central government today banned wheat exports without the prior government as the country recorded low production this year amid the heatwaves and rising temperature. This will come as a blow to countries affected by supply shortages because of the war in Ukraine.

The decision came as global agricultural markets were under severe stress due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Following this critical moment, ministers of the G7 industrialised nations urged countries around the world not to take restrictive action that could pile further stress on the produce markets.

They "spoke out against export stops and call as well for markets to be kept open", said Ozdemir.

"We call on India to assume its responsibility as a G20 member," the German minister added.

Further, the agriculture ministers would also "recommend" the topic be addressed at the G7 summit in Germany in June, which India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to attend.

India prohibited wheat exports with immediate effect a day after its data showed annual consumer price inflation hitting a near eight-year-high of 7.79 per cent in April and retail food inflation surging even higher to 8.38 per cent.

Citing the threat to food security, the government "prohibited" the export of wheat. The decision was taken on Friday, because of the "sudden spike in the global prices of wheat arising out of many factors."

According to the official notification issued by the Centre, only export shipments for which letters of credit have been issued on or before yesterday's notification will be allowed.

