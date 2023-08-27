G20 Summit 2023: New Delhi Gears Up With Traffic Arrangements & Security Measures

File

Delhi is gearing up for the G20 summit, scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10, with traffic arrangements and security measures.

A full dress carcade rehearsal was conducted by Delhi Police’s traffic unit on Sunday, covering routes such as the India Gate Circle, ITO, and Kartavya Path.

The Delhi government has already declared public holidays on September 8, 9, and 10.

Eighty teams of doctors and a fleet of 130 ambulances have been deployed to handle any medical emergencies during the upcoming G20 Summit in the city, officials said on Friday.

A total of 66 fire tenders have been deployed and will be parked at summit venue Pragati Maidan and designated hotels to meet any eventuality, according to officials.

Signages will be installed on roads and streets by next week and police have also started booking those involved in the defacing public property.

The police and civic bodies are also taking steps to ensure that stray animals do not cause inconvenience, according to officials.

Government hospitals have been fully prepared and equipped, officials informed Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at a recent meeting. There are altogether 80 teams of doctors and trained medical personnel with three teams in each hospitals, they said. A total of 70 advanced and 60 well-equipped ambulances would be deployed for the event, according to the officials. Private hospitals have also been directed to be ready in case of need.

The fire department has been directed to park fire tenders at designated hotels, and the LG has directed that audit of fire safety at hotels be carried out on priority basis.

