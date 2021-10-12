G-20 meet on Afghanistan crisis: PM Narendra Modi stresses on preventing Afghan territory from becoming source of radicalisation and terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually participated in G20 Summit on Afghanistan and stressed on preventing Afghan territory from becoming source of radicalisation and terrorism. The discussion was hold amid the ongoing crisis in the neighbouring nation after Taliban took it over in mid August.

During the summit, PM Modi also called for urgent and unhindered humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens and an inclusive administration. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Narendra Modi also underlined need to ensure that Afghan territory doesn't become a source of radicalisation and terrorism, regionally or globally. He emphasised on need to enhance joint fight against the nexus of radicalisation, terrorism and smuggling of drugs and arms in the region.

He also called on the international community to forge a unified international response without which it would be difficult to bring about the desired change in Afghanistan’s situation.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister welcomed the initiative of the Italian G20 Presidency in convening the meeting to take stock of the current situation in Afghanistan. He emphasized the centuries old people-to-people ties between India and Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister mentioned that over the last two decades, India has contributed to promoting socio-economic development and capacity building of youth and women in Afghanistan. He recalled that over 500 development projects have been implemented by India in Afghanistan.

Mr Modi also conveyed that every Indian feels the pain of Afghan people facing hunger and malnutrition.

In order to preserve the socio-economic gains of the last 20 years and to restrict the spread of radical ideology, the Prime Minister called for an inclusive administration in Afghanistan, which includes women and minorities.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 08:01 PM IST