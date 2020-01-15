Funeral of Sepoy Tulasi Ram held in Visakhapatnam with military honours

Visakhapatnam: The funeral of Sepoy Tulasi Ram was held on Tuesday at his native place in Pitanivanipalem of Visakhapatnam's Pedagantyada here with military honours and a ceremonial guard of the Navy in attendance.
Floral tributes were paid to the mortal remains of Sepoy Sammingi Tulasi Ram on arrival at the Visakhapatnam Airport on January 13.
A wreath-laying ceremony with military honours was conducted at Shradhanjili Sthal at the airport by the ACP (West) G Swaroopa Rani and Col DK Rai the Station HQs (Army) Visakhapatnam on Monday night.
Reportedly, Tulasi Ram had succumbed to a head injury while he was on routine patrol due to sliding rocks.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)