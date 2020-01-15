Funeral of Sepoy Tulasi Ram held in Visakhapatnam with military honours

Visakhapatnam: The funeral of Sepoy Tulasi Ram was held on Tuesday at his native place in Pitanivanipalem of Visakhapatnam's Pedagantyada here with military honours and a ceremonial guard of the Navy in attendance.

Floral tributes were paid to the mortal remains of Sepoy Sammingi Tulasi Ram on arrival at the Visakhapatnam Airport on January 13.