Fundraiser for Briton based in Jodhpur who beat Covid-19, dengue, snake bite

Jaipur: A UK social worker has managed to cheat death on many occasions in India. He recovered from two bouts of coronavirus infection, dengue, malaria and was recently attacked by a poisonous snake. Ian Jones is involved with a charitable organisation in Jodhpur of Rajasthan. A cobra bit Jones on November 9, triggering temporary blindness and paralysis. He was admitted to a private hospital in Jodhpur where he recovered.

Jones is the CEO of social enterprise Sabirian that works with artisans to preserve and promote their traditional crafts. Sabirian is owned by Community Action Isle of Wight, a charity organisation, and provides training to artisans aged between 18 and 87 years and helps them export their work to the UK.

The Community Action Isle of Wight has set-up a Go Fund Me page for Jones so he can returnhome. Against its target of 8,000 pounds, 785 donors opened their purses to raise 17,409 pounds. A statement on the site said that Jones faced mounting medical bills and was unable to leave India.

Dr Balwant Manda of the Jodhpur hospital where Jones was treated for snakebite said he was discharged around November 17. Dr Manda said he was not aware about Jones’ medical expenses or any fund raiser for him.

Seb Jones, Ian’s son wrote on the site, “Dad is a fighter, during his time out in India he had already suffered from Malaria and Dengue Fever even before COVID-19 and yet he had remained resolute in his determination to stay in the country and continue his work help the people that needed his support.”

Seb added, "It really has been touch and go, he is stable at the moment although he has paralysis in his legs and blindness, both of which we hope is temporary, but it is clear he is going to need to remain in hospital out there for some time to come."