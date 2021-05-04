Full lockdown only way to stop COVID-19 spread, says Rahul Gandhi amid rising cases

Rahul Gandhi has been pushing for the implementation of the party's proposed Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) providing minimum income guarantee to vulnerable sections.

The Congress has been critical of the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis. The party has been asserting that the central and state governments' move to control the situation by resorting to partial curfews, travel restrictions, closure and lockdowns will again be restricting economic activity that will hit the poor and, therefore, it was imperative to provide monthly income support.

Last month, in his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the state governments to use lockdowns only as the last option and focus only on creating micro-containment zones.

Meanwhile, India registered a slight dip in COVID-19 cases as it registered 3,57,229 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

With this, the cumulative count of the cases has gone up to 2,02,82,833. As many as 3,449 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,22,408. Currently, there are 34,47,133 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, as per the government data.

