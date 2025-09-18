Fugitive Businessman Lalit Modi's Brother Samir Modi Arrested By Delhi Police In Rape Case

Samir Modi | X/@mayankcdp

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday arrested Samir Modi, the brother of fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, in connection with serious rape charges. According to authorities, he was apprehended at Delhi Airport upon his return from abroad.

Reportedly, the case is several years old and has been under investigation for a long time. Samir Modi has been taken into custody in connection with the case registered at the New Friends Colony police station in Delhi. He was produced before the court and subsequently remanded to police custody, according to news agency IANS.

As of now, the Delhi Police has not issued any official statement regarding the arrest.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who Is Samir Modi?

Samir Modi was born on 15 December 1969. He is an Indian businessman and the younger son of K.K. Modi and Bina Modi. He serves as an Executive Director of Modi Enterprises, a conglomerate founded in 1933 by his grandfather, Gujarmal Modi.

In addition to his role at Modi Enterprises, Modi also serves as Executive Director of Godfrey Phillips India and is a Director at Indofil Industries Ltd. Over the years, he has spearheaded several ventures under the Modi Group umbrella, including Modicare, Colorbar Cosmetics, and the Twenty Four Seven chain of convenience stores.