'His Hand Is Permanently Impaired': Lalit Modi Claims Mother Got His Brother Samir Beaten Up Over ₹11,000 Cr Family Feud; Shares Pics

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi revealed on Saturday that his mother, Bina Modi, had her younger son Samir assaulted by her security personnel over a dispute concerning their multi-million dollar assets.

Samir Modi, the executive director of Godfrey Phillips, accused his mother of orchestrating the assault, a claim supported by Lalit on social media, where he shared images of Samir in a hospital with a plastered hand.

"Heartbroken 2 See my brother in this state. a mother to have a son beaten up by her security in a way that his hand is permanently impaired is shocking.

"& his only sin was to attend a meeting - all the board members are guilty of this heinous crime. my heart reaches out 2 him," Lalit Modi tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Godfrey Phillips Executive Director Samir Modi Accuses Mother Bina Modi of Orchestrating Attack Amid...

Family dispute over property

Samir Modi lodged a complaint with Delhi police a day before on May 31 against his mother.

He claimed in the FIR that his mother's personal security officer (PSO) and several directors of Godfrey Phillips caused him "grievous hurt" when he attempted to enter a scheduled board meeting at the company's Jasola office in the national capital.

Samir Modi's statement

"The incident happened on Thursday when I was trying to enter the scheduled board meeting of GP at Jasola in Delhi," Samir Modi told The Economic Times.

"I was prevented by Bina Modi's PSO from entering the meeting. When I insisted, he tried to push me and said that I was not allowed to enter the board meeting."

Samir Modi alleged he suspects the attack was premeditated to prevent his participation in the meeting and to pressure him into selling his stake.

Despite a previous offer from his mother to buy his stake through a mediator, Samir has now resolved not to agree to an exit, according to ET.