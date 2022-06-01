 
Fuel prices: Commercial LPG cylinders now cheaper, no change in domestic cylinder cost

There is no change in the rates of domestic LPG cylinders, meaning households will not directly benefit from this move

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 08:59 AM IST
Representative Image | ANI

The prices of a standard 19kg cylinder of LPG has been reduced by Rs 135 per cylinder, reported news agency ANI.

It will now cost Rs 2219 in Delhi, in Kolkata it will cost Rs 2322, in Mumbai Rs 2171.50, and in Chennai it will cost Rs 2373. The new rates are effective from today (June 1).

However, there is no change in the rates of domestic LPG cylinders, meaning households will not directly benefit from this move.

