From Varanasi to Bundelkhand, floods create havoc in Uttar Pradesh; see pics

Lucknow: Heavy rains for the last three days and floods have created havoc in most parts of Uttar Pradesh. Floods has engulfed most part of state including Varanasi, Prayagraj and Bundelkhand. In the Prime Minister’s constituency, Varanasi, floodwater has entered in many of the residential areas and relief material is being distributed through boats. However, in Jalaun and Hameerpur districts of Bundelkhand army was called to rescue flood victims and supply relief material.

After a long time flood has inundated several hundred villages in Jalaun and Hameerpur districts of Bundelkhand. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath made an arial survey of flood-affected Jalaun and Hameerpur districts on Tuesday and gave necessary instructions. He said that the state government would provide Rs four lakh and a house on every causality due to flood. He had visited flood-affected areas in Etawah and Auraiyya districts on Monday too.

According to the officials of irrigation and flood control department, after a very long time almost all the rivers in UP including Ganga, Yamuna, Betwa, Chambal, Rapti, Ken and Mandakaini have been swelling and creating havoc. Most of these rivers have been flowing above danger mark. The worst situation could be seen in Bundelkhand where supplying of relief material to the villages in ravines of Chambal is an uphill task. On Monday, army was called to provide relief material in Jalaun and Hameerpur districts of Bundelkhand. The army has so far rescued 5000 people in Hameerpur district only.

In Varanasi, the senior officials have been providing relief material to the flood victims with the help of boats and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF). In Prayagraj district, both river Ganga and Yamuna have been flowing above danger mark and various residential localities are flooded. River Ganga is flowing 11 centimeters above danger mark in Varanasi on Tuesday morning.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 07:48 PM IST