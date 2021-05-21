From Taxi Ambulances to Ayush Kadha: Govt highlights best COVID-19 practices followed by states

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners, the Union Health Ministry has written to States and Union Territories listing the best practices used by them while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic including -- Tamil Nadu's taxi ambulance, Mobile OPD in Rajasthan, along with 12 other initiatives.

In a letter to states, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners of worst-affected States/UTs on May 18 and May 20 regarding public health response to COVID-19 management, and said, "The coordinated and dedicated efforts put in by the States and Districts through local innovations, to manage the pandemic and associated challenges are appreciable."