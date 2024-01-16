From Surat to Ayodhya, Jaguar Rolls In Saffron; Gujarat Businessman Paints His Beloved Car In Theme Of Lord Rama

MELVYN THOMAS

Surat: As the nation prepares for the momentous consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, a textile businessman from Surat, Siddharth Doshi, is embarking on a unique pilgrimage. His chariot? Not a traditional palanquin or even a modern car, but his high-end Jaguar, transformed into a radiant symbol of devotion.

Doshi, known for his vibrant displays of patriotism and religious fervor, has painted his beloved car in a resplendent saffron hue. Adorning the sides are intricate murals depicting scenes from Ramayana, the epic tale of Lord Rama. The car, a rolling temple on wheels, showcases the iconic Ram Darbar, Hanuman's unwavering devotion, and the triumphant return to Ayodhya.

Doshi's earlier initiatives

This isn't Doshi's first artistic expression of faith. He has previously painted his Jaguar to celebrate the G-20 summit and India's Chandrayaan mission. But the Ram Temple consecration holds a special significance for him. "This is a historic moment for India," Doshi says, "and I wanted to celebrate it in a way that resonated with my faith and sparked joy in others."

Doshi's journey from Surat to Ayodhya won't be just a scenic drive. He plans to visit villages and temples along the 1,400-kilometer route, seeking blessings from the people and the divine. "It's not just about reaching the temple," he explains, "it's about spreading the message of faith and unity. I want to share this experience with people, celebrate with them, and feel the collective anticipation for the big day."

“Doshi's saffron Jaguar is bound to turn heads as it rolls across the country, a testament to the power of faith and the vibrancy of India's spiritual landscape” said a senior BJP functionary. “His journey is a reminder that devotion can take many forms, and that even a sleek, modern car can become a canvas for expressing one's deepest beliefs.”