Nagpur Civil Engineer Prafulla Mategaonkar Makes 11-Feet Replica Of Ayodhya's Ram Temple (Video) | ANI

Nagpur: As Indians are counting days before Ram Mandir Consecration to be held on Jan 22, creativity is blooming in every corner of the country where believers are expressing their spiritual emotions through mesmerizing creations. In Maharashtra's city of Nagpur, a civil engineer Prafulla Mategaonkar has made an 11-feet replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple at his home. Prafulla Mategaonkar has not made the structure in one day. HE started applying his thought to the idea in Diwali 2022.

He said, "I found several perspectives (for the design) of the Ram Temple on the internet. As a civil engineer, I studied all of them... Then I made a graphical drawing and thought about the material I would use. This process started before Diwali last year..."

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A civil engineer from Nagpur Prafulla Mategaonkar has made an 11-feet replica of Ayodhya's Ram Temple at his home. pic.twitter.com/RbH4gnn3hA — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

Mategaonkar's thorough research

Mategaonkar thoroughly researched, studied and understood various designs of Ayodhya Ram Mandir with the help of pictures available on the internet. Using his engineering skills he prepared a graphical drawing. He then worked out and decided what materials are required for making the replica and made meticulous preparations for the project.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Prafulla Mategaonkar says, "...I found several perspectives (for the design) of the Ram Temple on the internet. As a civil engineer, I studied all of them... Then I made a graphical drawing and thought about the material I would use. This process started… pic.twitter.com/ST0uaze5iS — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

The replica is an epitome of the passion, dedication and the intensity of eagerness in the minds of all those in India and abroad who have been waiting for the dream of Ram Mandir to be built in Ayodhya to come true. The pictures and the video of the replica are doing rounds on social media with comments of appreciation pouring in for the emotion as well as creativity that has transformed into a remarkable masterpiece.