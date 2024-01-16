Ram Mandir Prana Pratishtha: War Of Words Between Devendra Fadnavis & Sanjay Raut Ahead Of Mega Event; 'I Do Not Answer Fools..,' Says Dy CM

Maha DCM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut | File

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and speaker Rahul Narwekar participated in the cleanliness drive in Mumbai's renowned Mumbadevi temple on Tuesday, ahead of the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to clean up temples, several union ministers, chief ministers, and celebrities participated in the cleanliness drive of temples across India.

While addressing the media, Fadnavis reacted to the statement made by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, saying, "It's my policy in life that I do not answer fools. But I want to ask them to stop insulting Hindus. You have no contribution to the Ram Janmbhoomi movement. They should stop hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus."

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut accused the BJP of overlooking the Shiv Sena and Bal Thackeray's contributions to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Raut questioned the actual participation in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the December 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Raut stated, "The BJP has had no role to play in any of the historical struggles that have shaped either India or Maharashtra, be it the freedom struggle, the 'Samyukt Maharashtra' movement, or the Ayodhya-Ram Janmabhoomi agitation."

Additionally, Maharashtra DCM Fadnavis said, "Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has asked everyone to clean temples across the country before the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. We, too, conducted a cleanliness drive at Mumbai's Mumba Devi Temple. People of all religions should visit their places of worship."

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Anurag Thakur participated in the cleanliness drive and were seen cleaning the premises of the Hanuman Temple. Rajnath Singh swept the floor of the Hanuman Temple in Lucknow; the minister is in Lucknow today to attend the Army Day events. And Anurag Thakur cleaned the premises of Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place in Delhi.

The BJP's president, JP Nadda, started a countrywide temple cleanup initiative on Sunday. The campaign focused on temples and will continue till January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will witness the 'Pran Pratishta' of Lord Ram on January 22. The temple is a place of worship for Hindus worldwide; it was created in the classic 'nagara' style and uses some of the most innovative construction techniques. The entire temple is constructed of stone, with no use of iron, steel, or even cement. Lord Ram's 'Pran Pratishta' will be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world-renowned personalities.