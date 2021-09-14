From result to registration date - Latest updates on JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, NEET, SET, MHT-CET, VITEEE, MET, KCET, APEAMCET, CUCET and other entrance exams

The registrations for several entrance exams across the country have begun, with many opting for the online proctored mode to conduct the exams.

The pending sessions of JEE Mains and NEET UG, PG exams were conducted recently. JEE Advanced registrations will commence once the JEE Mains results are declared, which is likely to be out either today or tomorrow.

We have a collated the schedule for various entrance tests for your perusal

JEE Mains

Higher Education Secretary of National Testing Agency (NTA), Amit Khare informed that the agency will announce the Session 4 result of JEE Main 2021 today, or latest by tomorrow, Wednesday. The results for the third session were declared on August 6.

The third edition of the Joint Entrance Exams (Mains) 2021 was conducted on July 20, 22, 25 and 27, while the fourth will be held on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1, 2.

The JEE-Mains is now being conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase in February was followed by the second in March, while the next phases were scheduled for April and May. However, they were postponed after an exponential rise in COVID cases during the second wave of the pandemic.

JEE Advanced

The applications for JEE Advanced have been postponed due to the delay in JEE Main Session 4 result. The registrations for the exam will commence after the JEE Main result Session 4 result is declared.

NEET PG

NEET PG 2021 exam was held on September 11 across 255 test cities. NEET PG 2021 was earlier scheduled for April 18, 2021. However, it was later postponed.

NEET UG

NEET 2021 was held on September 12. The exam was conducted in offline mode from 2 pm to 5 pm and the exam comprised of 200 objective type questions, out of which 180 had to be attempted.

CUCET

The admit card for CUCET 2021 was released on September 12 by the National Testing Agency (NTA), on the official website.

The exam will be conducted in online mode on September 15, September 16, September 23 and September 24 in two slots.

WBJEE

The West Bengal joint entrance exam (WBJEE) was held on July 17, 2021. The results were announced on August 6.

BITSAT

The Birla Institute of Technology And Science Admission Test, BITSAT 2021 online examination began on August 3 ended on August 9, 2021. The application window for the test closed on July 7, 2021. The admit cards were released on July 17, 2021.

AP EAPCET

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical CET (EAMCET) has been renamed to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy CET (EAPCET).

Andhra Pradesh government conducted the AP EAPCET exam from August 19 to August 25, 2021 and the exam for Agriculture and Pharmacy on September 3, 6 and 7.

The application process began on June 26, 2021, and ended on July 25, 2021.

TS EAMCET

TS EAMCET 2021 entrance examination was held on August 4, 5 and 6 for engineering courses whereas for Agriculture and Medical courses August 9 and 10.

The registration deadline was earlier extended to July 8 without a late fee. The admit cards for the test were released on July 24.

VITEEE

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) announced the result for VITEEE 2021 on June 12 on its official website - vit.ac.in.

The institute also conducted a re-exam for students who missed it in May due to legitimate reasons. VIT released VITEEE 2021 seat allotment result for Phase 5 on July 23 on its official website.

MIT World Peace University

MIT World Peace University's (MIT-WPU) school of engineering and Technology commenced the MIT-MEET entrance exam on August 4th, 2021. The WPU-MEET exam was conducted online.

MET

Manipal Entrance Test (MET) for Btech programs was conducted between June 11 - 14 and for BPharm / PharmD on June 12 in online mode. The academy has announced the MET 2021 counselling first-round result.

KCET

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test for various vocational courses, including engineering, is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 and 29. The Maths and Biology exams will be held on the first day while Physics and Chemistry on the second. The registration began on June 15, 2021 and was open till July 20, 2021.

SET

Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) was conducted between July 10, 2021 to July 13. The results were declared on July 27.

KEAM

The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance exam was conducted on August 5, 2021. The admit cards for the exam were released on July 17.

MHT-CET

The MHT CET admit card which were scheduled to be released from September 12 to October 1, has been delayed. The admit cards are expected anytime soon now.

MHT CET 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 20 to October 1, 2021.

GCET

Goa Common Entrance Test 2021 (GCET) was conducted on July 29 and July 30, 2021. The results were declared on August 3, 2021.

NCHM JEE

NCHM JEE(National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination) which was earlier slated to be held on June 12 has been postponed due to COVID-19. The exam will now be conducted on. The application form correction window was extended to July 11.

UCEED

Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) was conducted on 17 January 2021 and results were declared on the official website.

NATA

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture(NATA) Test 1 exam has already been conducted.

The NATA Phase 2 results were declared on July 22 on the council's official website- nata.in.

NATA 2021 Phase 3 will be held on September 3, 2021. The rgistrations have commenced on the official website.

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 01:43 PM IST