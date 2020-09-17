From President Kovind to Rahul Gandhi, leaders across party line extend wishes to PM Modi on his 70th birthday

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 and wishes from across the country poured in. From President Ram Nath Kovind to Rahul Gandhi, leaders from across party line extended best wishes to the PM Modi on his birthday.
President Ram Nath Kovind greeted PM Modi on his birthday saying he has presented an ideal in showing commitment to India's life values and democratic traditions. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji congratulations on your birthday and best wishes. You have presented an ideal in showing commitment to India's life values and democratic traditions. My compliments and prayers that the almighty keeps you healthy and joyous always, and the country keeps getting your valuable services," Kovind tweeted in Hindi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished PM Modi on his 70th birthday. "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday," the Congress leader tweeted.
Even, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted PM Modi on his birthday. While wishing Modi, Kejriwal prayed for his long and healthy life. "Narendra Modi wishing you a very happy birthday sir. I pray for your long and healthy life," said Kejriwal.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also wished PM Modi on his birthday. "Conveying my birthday greetings to PM @narendramodi ji. May you be blessed with happiness, good health and a long life," Gehlot said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday, and prayed for his good health and long life.
"Best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is committed to service of the country and welfare of the poor. In Modiji, the country has got a leadership which has made the underprivileged sections of the society join the mainstream of development with its welfare policies and has laid the foundation for a strong India," Shah's tweet read.
Shah said that providing homes, electricity, access to bank accounts, and toilets to the poor people, who for decades had been devoid of their rights, had been made possible only through the Prime Minister's "pledge and strong willpower." He added that serving under such a leader was a matter of pride for him.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his wishes to the Prime Minister on the occasion. The Defence Minister said, "Greetings and warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi on his birthday. India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor and marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life."
Here's what others had to say:
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a week-long campaign namely 'Seva Saptah' on September 14 to mark the 70th birthday of the Prime Minister. Several social initiatives are being undertaken by the party leaders and workers across the country. The campaign will continue till September 20.
