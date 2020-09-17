From President Kovind to Rahul Gandhi, leaders across party line extend wishes to PM Modi on his 70th birthday

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 and wishes from across the country poured in. From President Ram Nath Kovind to Rahul Gandhi, leaders from across party line extended best wishes to the PM Modi on his birthday.

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted PM Modi on his birthday saying he has presented an ideal in showing commitment to India's life values and democratic traditions. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji congratulations on your birthday and best wishes. You have presented an ideal in showing commitment to India's life values and democratic traditions. My compliments and prayers that the almighty keeps you healthy and joyous always, and the country keeps getting your valuable services," Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished PM Modi on his 70th birthday. "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday," the Congress leader tweeted.