From night curfew to cap on wedding guests: List of states that have imposed restrictions amid surge in COVID-19 cases

In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, several states have imposed night curfew or prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc). While, night curfews will be imposed in several districts of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

The Uttar Pradesh government has reduced the number of persons allowed at weddings and other social functions to a maximum of 100. Meanwhile, the Delhi government increased the penalty for not wearing masks in public places from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 in light of the severe spike in COVID-19 cases. The aim is to check the spread of COVID-19 infection by stopping people from gathering at a place.

Here are the details of the night curfews and restriction imposed in these states:

Madhya Pradesh:

The Madhya Pradesh government imposed a night curfew in five cities - Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Ratlam, and Vidisha- starting November 21. The curfew will be in force from 10 pm to 6 am, officials said.

This was told during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday evening to review the COVID-19 situation after a spurt in infection cases, especially in Indore and Bhopal. During the meeting, Chouhan dismissed reports that his government planned to reimpose lockdown to control the coronavirus outbreak.

"No lockdown will be imposed in the state except in containment zones, but the use of mask will be strictly enforced. A balance will be maintained so that neither the economy gets affected nor the coronavirus situation gets out of control," a public relations department said quoting the chief minister.

Gujarat:

On Friday, the Gujarat government decided to impose a night curfew in Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot cities from November 21. The announcement came as a 57-hour-long weekend curfew came into effect from 9 pm in Ahmedabad city, which will end at 6 am on November 23. The government has already announced a night curfew in Ahmedabad from November 23.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel announced curfew between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am in Surat, Rajkot, and Vadodara cities from Saturday. "The curfew will remain in force until further announcement. I urge citizens to cooperate with authorities to contain the virus," Patel said in a statement.

In addition to the curfew, the state government has also put off its decision to reopen schools and colleges from November 23. The Gujarat Public Services Commission (GPSC) has also postponed exams to recruit medical teachers, which were to begin on November 22, official statements said.

Rajasthan:

The Rajasthan government on Saturday imposed the night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in eight districts- Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, and Bhilwara in view of COVID-19 spread.

The decision has been taken after a cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said. "State Council of Ministers met to discuss measures to prevent corona infection, including the imposition of night curfew in eight of the most affected cities (Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, and Bhilwara). Many important decisions were taken," Gehlot said in a tweet.

During this night curfew, people going to the wedding ceremony, people related to the essential services including medicines, and those traveling in bus, train, and airplane will be allowed to travel, Gehlot said.

Night curfew will remain in place in the urban areas of these districts from 8pm to 6am. The presence of personnel in government and private institutions, which have more than 100 personnel, shall not exceed 75% in these districts. Employees of the state government will be called on a rotational basis.

Uttar Pradesh:

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to re-impose the restriction of 100 guests at weddings and other social functions. The state government, on October 15, had allowed 200 guests at weddings with proper safety protocols. But with COVID-19 cases rising again after the recent festive season, the state government keen to check the resurgence of cases. According to the government spokesman, the Chief Minister, on Saturday night, asked all district magistrates to ensure restriction of 100 guests at weddings. The state home department will be issuing a formal order in this regard on Sunday. The district magistrates of Gautam Buddha Nagar have already issued orders in this regard.

Delhi:

Delhi government has increased the penalty for not wearing masks in public places from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 in light of the severe spike in COVID-19 cases. The national capital saw a huge spike in COVID-19 cases recently. To prevent the spread of the virus, only 50 guests will be allowed at wedding ceremonies in Delhi. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged AAP leaders and workers to distribute masks to those not wearing it.

