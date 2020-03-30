From medical emergency management to economic and welfare meares: PM Modi sets up 11 high-level panel to fight coronavirus

The government on Sunday set up 11 high-level panel to deal with the issues and formulate comprehensive responses and strategies to help fight coronavirus battle.

This panel has been formed by invoking powers under the Disaster Management Act,2005.

Their role will be to identify problems and provide solutions, formulate plans and strategies and implemennt policies.

The Ependiture department has issued a notification that will help these groups to make and implement policies.

Senior representatives from the PMO and Cabinet Secretariat have been appointed to each group of officers to ensure coordination between the departments.

Out of the 11 groups, nine are headed by secretary level officers and two by NITI Aayog.

Here are the groups formed by the government;

Medical Emergency management- Headed by Dr V Paul, Member , NITI Ayog

Availability of all medical equipment- Headed by PD Vaghela, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals

Availability of hospital, isolation facilities, testing centers- Headed by CK Mishra, Environment Secretary

HR and Capacity Building- Headed by Arun Panda, Secretary, MSME

Coordination with private sector, and NGOs- Headed by Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Ayog

Supply Chain and logistics management, food and medicine- Headed by Parmeshwaran Iyer, Secretary, Department of Water Resources

Economic and Welfare Measures- Headed by Atanu Chakrtaborty, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs

Public Awareness and Communication- Headed by Ravi Mittal, Information and Broadcasting Secretary

Public grievances and suggestions- Headed by Amit Khare, Secretary, HRD

Strategic issues of lockdown- Headed by AK Bhalla, Secretary, Home

Technology and data management- Headed by Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, MEITY