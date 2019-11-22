From mechanical engineer to promising enlightenment in three years: 5 things you didn't know about absconding godman Swami Nithyananda

Self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda, booked in a criminal case related to his ashram fled the country on Thursday. The Gujarat police has taken two of his disciples in remand.

An FIR was registered on Wednesday against the controversial guru on the charges of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram here, Yogini Sarvagyapeetham.

Nithyananda has fled the country after a rape case was registered against him in Karnataka, and it will be a waste of time searching for him here, the police said.

In the past too he has been in the news for a whole host of reasons. Here, we've put together some things that you probably did not know, and some that you probably forgot about (or at least wished that you had).

1. He has a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

According to Nithyananda's website, he completed his schooling in 1992 and his diploma in Mechanical Engineering in 1995. In the same year he joined the monastic order of Ramakrishna Math in Chennai.

2. He was once locked in a digital squabble with Xiaomi

Baswed on his rather convoluted 'me in me, is me in you' statement, smartphone brand Xiaomi made a digital ad/parody titled 'SwaMi loves his #32MPSuperSelfie'. An actor can be seen speaking in the video about the brand's new phone and its features.

Watch the spoof video: