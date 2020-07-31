From Jaipur to Jaisalmer: Ashok Gehlot explains why Rajasthan Congress MLAs were shifted

Embattled Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot on Friday evening fired a fresh salvo at the Opposition BJP and the rebel Congress leaders. Earlier in the day too, he had taken to Twitter to take a jibe at the BJP over its criticism of the merger of six BSP MLAs into the Congress.
In a video clip on Friday, Gehlot can be seen alleging that the MLAs of his camp, lodged in Jaipur had been facing "mental harassment".
"We thought of shifting them, to keep external pressure away," he explains.
Incidentally the MLAs who had been staying at the Fairmont Hotel were flown to Jaisalmer's Suryagarh today.
Lauding the effort of the state to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Gehlot tweeted that people in the state had been happy with the efforts of the Congress government. Opining that the state government had done more than what was thought possible, he said that everyone had been engaged in battling the virus.
"Poore mulk mein Rajasthan ke taareef hue," he adds.
In a video shared with his post Gehlot also alleged that the BJP "played a game" and that Congress MLAs had been greatly affected by the same. "They were taken to Maneswar...Gurugram," he adds.
"The entire country knows about the Rajasthan crisis now," he adds.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)