From Jaipur to Jaisalmer: Ashok Gehlot explains why Rajasthan Congress MLAs were shifted

Embattled Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot on Friday evening fired a fresh salvo at the Opposition BJP and the rebel Congress leaders. Earlier in the day too, he had taken to Twitter to take a jibe at the BJP over its criticism of the merger of six BSP MLAs into the Congress.

In a video clip on Friday, Gehlot can be seen alleging that the MLAs of his camp, lodged in Jaipur had been facing "mental harassment".

"We thought of shifting them, to keep external pressure away," he explains.

Incidentally the MLAs who had been staying at the Fairmont Hotel were flown to Jaisalmer's Suryagarh today.