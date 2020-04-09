From Farhan to Hrithik: Bollywood hails Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray for tackling coronavirus

Several Bollywood stars on Wednesday came out in a show of support for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s speech.
Actors such as Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Hrithik Roashan, Farhan Akhtar, Ali Fazal, and even director Anurag Kashyap were some of the big names in Bollywood, who are usually accused of being too liberal, retweet the thread shared by the Maharashtra CMO’s Twitter handle.
The four of them were accused of being paid by the Shiv Sena for retweeting the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Twitter thread that addressed how Maharashtra was tackling the novel coronavirus, COVID-19
Interestingly, people have felt that Uddhav Thackeray doesn't have the charisma of his father, Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray or his cousin, MNS founder Raj Thackeray. A lot of eyebrows were raised when Uddhav took over the role of state chief minister, but since then, people have hailed his leadership and the way he has handled the outbreak.
Furthermore, Uddhav has been the second leader after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose tweets have been retweeted by Bollywood celebrities. Of course, Modi's popularity as a global leader thanks to his and his party's superlative PR skills cannot be beaten.
Here are some of the tweets hailing both leaders
