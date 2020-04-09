From Farhan to Hrithik: Bollywood hails Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray for tackling coronavirus

Interestingly, people have felt that Uddhav Thackeray doesn't have the charisma of his father, Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray or his cousin, MNS founder Raj Thackeray. A lot of eyebrows were raised when Uddhav took over the role of state chief minister, but since then, people have hailed his leadership and the way he has handled the outbreak.

Furthermore, Uddhav has been the second leader after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose tweets have been retweeted by Bollywood celebrities. Of course, Modi's popularity as a global leader thanks to his and his party's superlative PR skills cannot be beaten.

Here are some of the tweets hailing both leaders