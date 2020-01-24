From facial recognition system to 4-layer security, Delhi Police gears up for Republic Day

New Delhi: Facial recognition system and drones are part of the measures taken by Delhi Police ahead of the Republic Day in the national capital where 10,000 security personnel have been to maintain vigil, officials said.

This year Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade and special security arrangements have been made for the visiting dignitary, DCP (New Delhi Zone) Eish Singhal said. Bolsonaro, along with his gamily, arrived at Delhi on Friday.

Sharpshooters and snipers will be deployed atop high-rise buildings to keep a watch on the 8-km-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort on January 26, officials said.

Hundreds of CCTV cameras have also been deployed in view of the security arrangements, including at least 150 cameras in areas covering Red Fort, Chandni Chowk and Yamuna Khadar, the officials added.

"We have a four-layer security arrangement. Inner, middle, outer and one along the border areas across the national capital," Singhal said, adding that drones will be also deployed.

"Around 5,000 to 6,000 Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in New Delhi district along with 50 companies of paramilitary forces," he added. The main zone of Rajpath will be closed till 12 pm on Sunday.