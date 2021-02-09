From Devendra Fadnavis to Akshay Kumar: Condolences pour in as actor-director Rajiv Kapoor passes away

Actor-director Rajiv Kapoor, the son of celebrated filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor, died of a heart attack on Tuesday News of the 58-year-old's demise was first shared by his sister in law, Neetu Kapoor. Sharing a picture of Rajiv, she captioned it with a simple "RIP".

News of his demise was met with shock and consternation from all quarters as actors, politicians and ordinary netizens took to Twitter and Instagram with consolatory messages.

From political leaders including former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to actors such as Akshay Kumar - the messages have come in from all quarters. Many others including actor Soni Razdan reacting to Neetu's post, expressing sadness.

"Saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Rajiv Kapoor ji. My deepest condolences to the entire family," tweeted Akshay Kumar.

"Shocked to hear about the demise of Rajiv Kapoor ji! My heartfelt tributes to him and deepest condolences to his family and friends," wrote Fadnavis.