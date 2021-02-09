From Devendra Fadnavis to Akshay Kumar: Condolences pour in as actor-director Rajiv Kapoor passes away

Actor-director Rajiv Kapoor, the son of celebrated filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor, died of a heart attack on Tuesday News of the 58-year-old's demise was first shared by his sister in law, Neetu Kapoor. Sharing a picture of Rajiv, she captioned it with a simple "RIP".
News of his demise was met with shock and consternation from all quarters as actors, politicians and ordinary netizens took to Twitter and Instagram with consolatory messages.
From political leaders including former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to actors such as Akshay Kumar - the messages have come in from all quarters. Many others including actor Soni Razdan reacting to Neetu's post, expressing sadness.
"Saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Rajiv Kapoor ji. My deepest condolences to the entire family," tweeted Akshay Kumar.
"Shocked to hear about the demise of Rajiv Kapoor ji! My heartfelt tributes to him and deepest condolences to his family and friends," wrote Fadnavis.
Many others from the film fraternity as well as politicians have also reacted to the news.
"I had the opportunity of working with Rajiv Kapoor in the film PremGranth. It was a difficult subject which he handled with great maturity though it was his first film. Remembering the wonderful moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family. RIP" wrote actor Madhuri Dixit Nene.
Rajiv Kapoor made his acting debut with 1983 film "Ek Jaan Hain Hum", but made first appearance as a leading man in blockbuster "Ram Teri Ganga Maili" (1985), which was Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture. He went on to feature in films like "Aasmaan", "Lover Boy", "Zabardast" and "Hum To Chale Pardes". Rajiv Kapoor's last film as a leading man was 1990's "Zimmedaar".
A lesser known face from the famous Kapoor film clan, he then made a switch to production and direction. His first production was "Henna" (1991), directed by his brother Randhir Kapoor.
