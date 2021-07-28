From Chinese 'aggression against India' to COVID-19 pandemic - What to expect from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with PM Modi today

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived for a two day visit to India on Tuesday evening. He is slated to meet with a slew of Indian leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval today to discuss "a wide range of issues including continued cooperation on COVID-19 response efforts and Indo-Pacific engagement". On his maiden visit, the US official described India as a "leading global power and a key US partner".

According to a media advisory released by the Ministry of External Affairs, Blinken will be in Delhi for a little over 20 hours. His meeting with Jaishankar is scheduled to begin at 12 pm and he will call on Prime Minister Modi at 4:30 pm. Blinken is scheduled to emplane from Delhi at 5:30 PM.

"Wheels up for my trip to New Delhi and Kuwait City. I look forward to consultations with our partners to further cooperation in support of our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific and Middle East," he tweeted.

While there is no exact itinerary or agenda avialable, Blinken's upcoming meeting with Modi is likely to touch upon a slew of current issues - ranging from China's "unwillingness" to resolve disputes peacefully to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin had recently spoken about Chinese "aggression against India", in an apparent reference to the eastern Ladakh standoff.

"We have also seen aggression against India. destabilising military activity and other forms of coercion against the people of Taiwan...and genocide and crimes against humanity against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang," he had reportedly said.

The US State Department had also mentioned recently that the US supports India's emergence as a leading global power and vital partner in efforts to ensure that the Indo-Pacific is a region of peace, stability, and growing prosperity and economic inclusion.