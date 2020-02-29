From chicken parties for Coronavirus to menstruation feasts - How food is dominating politicians' thoughts

The association of food and politics isn’t a new paradigm. Since Gandhi’s fast to politicians relishing a feast with the oppressed to prove their ‘inclusivity’, food has played vital role in satiating a politician’s hunger for remaining relevant. With the advent of the current dispensation, from banning meat to forced vegetarianism, every morsel consumed has a deeper significance.

This isn’t about wasting milk and tomatoes on the road, or making a boring speech using the moral compass. Netas have reached down to their gut and pulled out the hidden foodie that lives inside to justify their publicity stunts and protests.

Chicken to beat coronavirus

As the deadly coronavirus continues to grapple across the globe, rumours of its transmission have been doing rounds via uninformed social media enthusiasts. As the price of poultry reported a drop in no time, Telangana ministers turned connoisseurs to save the day. KT Rama Rao, Etela Rajender, Talasani Srinivas Yadav were among those who gorged on some delicious chicken pieces at a public event to dispel the rumours.