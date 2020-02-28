Perils of online food delivery: How crazy discounts are ruining your biryani or butter chicken

What’s happening now?

Now, there is a limitation to the price increases. You can’t get away with pricing a butter chicken dish from a mid-level restaurant at ₹1,000, only 5 and 7 star-studded places can pull that stunt!

So, in order to remain relatively competitive to its peers, Chacha Chaudhary would stop the pricing around, say, ₹300, which means the highest discount it can offer without hurting its profit margins is around 30%. Any higher, it’s squeezing its profits. Now, open your apps and check the number of restaurants who offer discounts higher than 30%. I bet the number is in triple digits, at the least.

Squeezing profits will make it tougher for the restaurant to sustain its business. The more discount it offers, the more it suffers. So discounting is a no-win scenario. What does a restaurant do in such cases? Why? It reduces the quantity of chicken and the gravy becomes watery, resulting in a substandard meal. So, as a consumer, you would eat a substandard meal at a higher price, for a dish that costs ₹216.5! And a customer who buys it at a discounted price, will never buy the same one at a full price.

Now tell me again, how is discount a good thing?

And to make it worse, someone else is always willing to go cheaper. Think of big businesses which can underprice all the small brands! Most restaurants cannot hold onto the squeeze in profits and shut down operations within months. We have seen a lot of restaurants and cloud kitchens closing shop, all over the place. Amidst this kind of atmosphere, it is almost impossible to be honest with the pricing. Even when you price your dish honestly, at ₹200, the consumer still looks for a discount.

The e-commerce and the food aggregators have undoubtedly disrupted the consumer behaviour, leading to the growth of the On-demand industry. More than the consumer behaviour, it is the consumer mindset that they have changed. The mindset of ‘not purchasing when there is no freebie or discount given’, is what is ruling the marketing strategies all around. Don’t you think this creates an entire generation of entitled folks? Forget about the small and medium size brands, even semi-luxury brands like Audi have started offering discounts!

Consumers should choose you for the quality and experience, and not the price. Loyal consumers are the best kind of consumers, and they bring most of your revenues. Building a quality consumer base should be the goal for any brand and receiving a great product and fantastic experience should be the consumer’s agenda. A win-win!

Now that my rant is over, I am craving a pizza. There is a pizza place near my home that offers 50% discount and gives a free soda, fries and a condo on Mars!

Alekhya Boora is the co-founder of Ripsey, a deep-tech food startup, and an ex-investment banker with UBS and PwC.