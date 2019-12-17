On-time or free: Zomato's new offer will have you hoping for delivery delays

Reminiscent of Domino's 'delivery in 30 minutes or free' campaign this too promises punctuality or a full refund. However, it does not make any specific time-bound claim.

Responding to a social media user's concern for the company's delivery partners, Zomato said that the partners are not notified if a particular order falls under OTOF. They also added that riders are not penalised for late deliveries.

Prior to launching the campaign, the company also released two advertisements, where customers can be seen becoming saddened as their food reaches punctually, time and again.

