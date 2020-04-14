From caring for elders to honouring frontline staff: PM Modi underlines 7 steps to follow during lockdown

While addressing the nation on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3, in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

During his address, Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in coming days to ensure that the virus does not spread to new areas. The Prime Minister said detailed guidelines on implementation of the new lockdown rules will be released on Wednesday. Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in non-hotspot places, he added.

PM Modi also mentioned seven key areas where he would like people to help while fighting coronavirus. Here are the seven steps which needs to be followed: