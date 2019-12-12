From Article 370, Kabir Singh to Avengers: Endgame, these are India's top 2019 Google searches

The year 2019 is in its last month and we’re almost half-way through the month. Nearing its end, 2019 has been a pretty eventful year for Indians. We’ve had a long, fun, emotional and historic year with a month-long political crisis, Cricket World Cup 2019 and Chandrayaan-2.

With loads of information and news coming in Google must have had a packed year as well. Google has released its annual Year in Search 2019 list and it says the Cricket World Cup was the most searched topic in India followed by the 17th Lok Sabha Elections.

Here’s a list of the top searches Google received from India:

Cricket World Cup 2019

The world knows how vastly Cricket is followed in India and with the World Cup on, it isn’t a shocker at all to know that on the top of our search list. The World Cup was held from May 30 to July 14 and was watched by 2.6 billion people around the world. The final trophy was taken home by England.

2019 Lok Sabha Elections

April and May were packed with the 17th Lok Sabha elections in India that was held in seven phases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP won the general elections which secured a second term for Modi as PM.

Chndrayaan-2

India’s historic moon mission Chandrayaan-2, which happened in September, was covered extensively by all news services online. Indians had an anxious night when the Vikram lander was supposed to have a soft landing on the moon but lost communication with Earth instead. The mission also saw PM Modi consoling the ISRO Chief K Sivan after he broke down.

Kabir Singh

The most controversial film of the year, Kabir Singh turned a lot of heads in India. The film glorified its character Kabir Singh’s toxic masculinity, sexist and misogynistic actions throughout the movie.

Avengers: Endgame

Marvels’ Avengers: Endgame saw the end of a classic era with its last movie in the series. The movie crossed the decade-long Avatar’s highest-grossing film of all-time record. The movie earned 300 crores within two weeks of its release in India.

Article 370

On August 5, the then Jammu and Kashmir state was revoked of its special status. The BJP government abrogated Article 370 in J&K and later bifurcated the state into two Union territories. Since the abrogation, the people of J&K have been living under the rock with no internet connection.

NEET results

Thousands of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants flocked online to view their results. It stands on the seventh position of most searched topics.

Joker

The critically acclaimed movie Joker featuring Joaquin Phoenix stands on the eight position on Google’s list. The movie did exceptionally well in India.