From Amit Shah to Yogi Adityanath: BJP leaders fire fresh salvo at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Days before the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls, Home Minister Amit Shah and a slew of other top BJP leaders mounted a fresh attack against TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. With the first phase of the elections slated to take place in less than 48 hours, the various parties in the fray have amped up their efforts to woo voters.
"Modi ji wants elections to be for your welfare. Didi wants elections as a means to make her nephew the next Chief Minister. Do you want the nephew as your CM or development in Bengal?" asked Shah during a rally in West Bengal's Baghmundi.
If the people of West Bengal wanted employment, Shah said, the only option was to vote for the BJP. "Firstly, the Left did not let industries establish here, then Didi also drove industries away. Be it TMC or Left, they cannot provide employment," he contended.
Building on the same argument, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath contended that the eastern state's per capita income had gone down over the years. "Earlier Bengal's per capita income was more than entire country’s per capita income. Now, the Congress, CPIM, TMC have destroyed industries and made the youth jobless. Today there are no industries in Bengal, only TMC's industry of corruption is prevailing," he alleged.
Union Minister for Defence and BJP leader Rajnath Singh contended that "the government runs through Constitution and not arrogance" in a democracy. "I am absolutely sure that BJP will win more than 200 seats in the West Bengal elections," he stated.
