Fresh violence erupts in Manipur's Imphal: Army deployed, curfew in place | ANI

Imphal: Fresh violence erupted in Imphal, Manipur on Monday as miscreants in New Lambulane set abandones houses on fire. Security personnel were seen on the incident site trying to douse the flames.

Paramilitary forces and the army were seen in the violence affected areas even as the past few days were somewhat peaceful. Two communities reportedly also clashed in the New Checkon area in the local market. Curfews were put in place in the violence-hit areas after the houses were set on fire. Several fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames with Army battalions coming in to ensure peace in the locality. Manipur has been hit by violent clashes in the past one month regarding multitude of differences between ethnic communities residing in the state.

watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

No casualty reported

No casualty was reported due to the arson. The mob also beat up one of the miscreants while the other managed to flee. The two were taken into custody by authorities. Locals protested the incident by burning tyres on the road.

(with agency inputs)