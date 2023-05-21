UPSC CSE 2023: Admit cards released for Manipur students at upsc.gov.in.; check details

Manipur students can change exam city centre | Representative image

Imphal: UPSC Civil Services Admit Card 2023 is now available for Manipur aspirants on the official website - upsc.gov.in. The Union Public Service Commission has issued a critical notice to Manipur aspirants regarding the download of UPSC Civil Services Admit Card 2023.

The admission card is available for download on the official website until May 28, 2023 at 4 p.m.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also issued a list of alternate centres to the candidates of Imphal, Manipur Centre of Civil Services (preliminary) exam 2023 due to the ongoing violent clashes in Manipur. The official notification offers seven alternate cities: Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong, Dispur, Jorhat, Kolkata, Delhi. The UPSC CSE prelims exam date 2023 is scheduled for May 2.

According to the official website, candidates for the civil services prelims exam 2023 in Manipur may get their e-admit cards at their respective district headquarters beginning May 22, 2023, if they are unable to download them. The admit card will be distributed at all district heads in Manipur until May 27, 2023.

To download UPSC CSE 2023 Admit Cards:

Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. On the home page, click the UPSC Civil Services Admit Card 2023 link. Enter your login information and click the submit button. Your admit card will appear on the screen. Examine and download the admit card. Make a hard copy for future reference.