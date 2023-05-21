Manipur Violence: Education dept to distribute notebooks, uniforms to thousands of displaced students

Representative image | Photo: Sachin Haralkar

During a press conference in Imphal on Saturday, Manipur's Education Minister Th Basantakumar Singh told reporters that the state has collected information on 4,747 students displaced due to the unrest, and will be providing them with notebooks, pens, pencils, sports materials, uniforms, and other requirements.

The students, who hail from pre-primary to class 12, are presently staying in relief camps across the Northeastern state. According to reports, the maximum number of students (2217) are staying at relief camps in the Bishnupur district, followed by Kangpokpi (932), Imphal West district (199), Churachandpur (92), and Kakching (62).

“Since they (displaced students) are not in possession of their textbooks, the same will also be made available to them," said Singh, who added that the materials will be provided through Zonal Education Officers and Directorate of Education (Schools).

Moreover, the Manipur government will also arrange for volunteer teachers at the relief camps so that students don't lose out on any learning.

Transfer and admission in classes 9,10,11 and 12 to the schools based on the student's choice, provided seats are available in the particular school, will also be allowed, said the minister. If in case the seats are not available at the said school, arrangements will be made at a nearby school.

“We’ll also be arranging other necessary gadgets such as tablets/smartphones etc. for the students,” he added, as per reports.

The results of the Manipur board class 12 exam will be announced on May 22, while the results of the class 10 exam are set to be declared in the first week of June 2023.