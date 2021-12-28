Free Press Journal Newspaper stands by its readers, allows sharing of its e-paper PDF on all social media platforms

Reading a newspaper is a matter of habit and a disciplined practice. As newspapers have always been a source of credible and trustworthy information, they become a part of our daily routine. Over the years with technology making progress by leaps and bounds, the printed copy of the newspaper is now being consumed widely in the form on an Epaper.

But recently, the Delhi High Court directed WhatsApp to block or shut down the WhatsApp groups circulating Dainik Bhaskar's e-papers. The High Court's order came after The Dainik Bhaskar group filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the illegal circulation of e-papers through WhatsApp groups. While hearing the plea, a bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula passed an interim order in favor of DB Corp Ltd (Dainik Bhaskar Group). The High Court

But we at The Free Press Journal do not subscribe to any curbs and threats preventing further circulation of the PDF format of the newspaper to benefit other readers.

We’ve always reiterated that our paper will always be open to sharing to whoever wants to share it.

The Free Press Journal reiterates its desire to keep all its readers informed and assures you that sharing the PDF or any form of the paper is not an illegal act.

Several media organisations have asked people not to share their e-papers or PDFs on social media, warning that doing so will attract legal action. Forcing people not to adhere to social distancing and stepping out to collect their favourite newspaper from the market is unfair. Moreover, amid the pandemic, people have been severely affected due to the resultant economic crisis.

We at The Free Press Journal have always believed that our first priority is to our readers, to keep them updated with the latest news through our website, e-paper and the PDF format of our newspaper.

We have always maintained that our paper will always be open to sharing with whoever wants to share it. We sincerely appreciate people who also help fellow readers read our newspaper digitally by forwarding or sharing the e-paper’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 11:44 AM IST