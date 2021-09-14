Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of September 14, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of September 14, 2021:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lauded the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh and said that the BJP government is sincerely engaged in the development of the state while the previous governments in the state were run by goons and mafias. Speaking at the event of laying the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, the Prime Minister also slammed the previous government in the state and stated that there was a time when the administration in the state was run by goons and mafias. The PM also visited the exhibition models of Aligarh node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University.

The international community has pledged over USD 1.2 billion as aid for the Afghanistan humanitarian crisis after UN agencies and non-governmental partners launched a flash appeal seeking USD 606 million for the remainder of the year to bring vital relief to 11 million people in the war-torn nation. Secretary General Antonio Guterres once again underlined the importance to engage with the Taliban to ensure continued humanitarian assistance in the country and address other concerns including terrorism, human rights and the nature of the government.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today asserted there will be no compromise on measures to ensure safety of women and said there should be record of people coming from other states, comments made in the backdrop of the brutal rape and murder of a woman in suburban Sakinaka. He said when a crime takes place, there is debate on spreading public awareness and focusing on education, but sought to know if such programmes should be only for the people of Maharashtra or also for those coming to the state from outside. The CM stressed on the need for joint efforts among state governments and the Centre to formulate a policy for providing facilities for destitute women.

Co-founder of online food delivery platform Zomato Gaurav Gupta, a key figure in the run-up to the company's IPO in July, has resigned. In an email sent to staff at Zomato, Gupta - who was the head of supply - said he will be starting a new chapter after spending six years at the company. "I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter, taking a lot from this defining chapter of my life - the last 6 years at Zomato. We have a great team now to take Zomato forward, and it's time for me to take an alternate path in my journey," Gupta said. The co-founder said he couldn't have asked for more and is so grateful for all the experiences and thankful to all the folks around him for helping him become a much better person.

Equity benchmark Sensex rose 69 points today following gains in IT, bank and engineering stocks amid mixed global cues. The 30-share BSE index ended 69.33 points or 0.12 per cent higher at 58,247.09. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 24.70 points or 0.14 per cent to its fresh closing record of 17,380. IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 4 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, L&T and Kotak Bank. On the other hand, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, HUL, HDFC, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

