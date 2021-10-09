Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of October 9, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of October 9, 2021:

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik today alleged that there exists a connection between the Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai unit and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. "We think there might have been some talks between Sameer Wankhede and BJP leaders," he added. "After the raid on a cruise off Mumbai coast, NCB's Sameer Wankhede had said that eight to ten people were detained. But the truth is that 11 people were detained. Later, three people; Rishabh Sachdeva, Prateek Gaba and Amir Furniturewala were released," he claimed. "We demand NCB to reveal the facts," he said.

After staying firm on Forbes India's Rich List for over 8 years, Mukesh Ambani has now catapulted to the world's most exclusive wealth club where only those with a fortune of at least $100 billion are included. Keeping him company are 11 others including Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Tesla's Elon Musk. Elon Musk leads the Club with $222.1 bn followed by Jeff Bezos $190.8 billion and Bernard Arnault at Number 3 position with $155.6 billion, according to Bloomberg. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Ltd., vaulted to the hallowed Club after his Group's stock climbed to a record on Friday. He's now worth $100.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Ambani has added $23.8 billion to his wealth so far this year.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today inaugurated Chipi airport in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra's Konkan region. Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Narayan Rane also attended the event. Scindia attended the event online while others were present physically in the event. Meanwhile, this was for the first time after the 'slapgate' incident that both Rane and Thackeray shared stage. For the unversed, Rane was arrested in August after his remarks that he would have slapped Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence. Besides, both Sena and BJP's Rane have put up posters crediting themselves over the development of the airport.

Hours after Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni arrived at the Crime Branch office in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today said that "truth has triumphed." Earlier today, he ended his hunger strike with the family of journalist Raman Kashyap, who died in the violence on October 3. "Broke my fast with family of Raman Kashyap ... After Ashish Mishra surrenders to join investigations. The Almighty gave me the strength to fight for a Just cause ... Path of Truth will always Triumph !! #SatyamevJayate," he tweeted. Sidhu was demanding the arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra.

Congress' supreme body Congress Working Committee (CWC) will hold a meeting on October 16 in New Delhi to discuss the current political situation, forthcoming Assembly polls, and organisational elections. The meeting will be held in person at the party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road. It will be attended by CWC members, permanent invitees and special invitees of CWC. The meeting is crucial because organisational polls will be discussed in the meeting, which is a long pending demand of the Group of 23 (G-23) leaders of the party. The G-23 leaders have demanded elections for CWC members, Central Election Committee (CEC) members, and Parliamentary Board Elections.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 04:21 PM IST