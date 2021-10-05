Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of October 5, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of October 5, 2021:

Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and 11 others for disturbing peace in the state. According to Hargaon Police station SHO Brijesh Tripathi, a case has been filed against 11 including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Devindra Hooda and Ajay Kumar Lallu under Section 107/16 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Congress has alleged that she was arrested yesterday while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had claimed that she has been detained for the last 28 hours without any order or FIR. As many as eight people have died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday.

A day after FIR was filed against Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, Ashish Mishra Teni, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence the Minister of State (MoS) for Home told news agency ANI on Tuesday that his son is ready to depose before any investigating agency. "An FIR has been registered. In our country, there is a rule of law and everyone has a right to file a complaint. During the evidence collection, everything will become clear. Investigators can check our call detail record, mobile location etc. It will become crystal clear that my son was not at the spot when the incident happened. My son is ready to depose before investigating agencies," he said.

The Election Commission allocated names and poll symbols to the Chirag Paswan and the Pashupati Kumar Paras factions as an interim measure today, days after barring them from using the name of the Lok Janshakti Party or its symbol 'bungalow'. In separate letters to Paswan and Paras, the poll panel said it has allotted the name 'Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)' and the election symbol 'Helicopter' to the Chirag Paswan group. "Having considered your request, the commission has allotted the name 'Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party' for your group and has allotted the symbol 'Sewing Machine' as the symbol to be allotted to the candidate set up, if any, by your group in the current by-election," the EC told Paras.

Hitting out at the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today alleged that it had no interest in constructing houses for the poor and created hindrances in the implementation of the central housing scheme. He said before 2017, "18,000 houses were approved for Uttar Pradesh for construction under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana but not even 18 houses were built by the previous government." "There was money, there was sanction but those who were running the government were creating hindrance as they did not want to construct houses," the PM said. On the other hand, the Yogi Adityanath government has "completed nine lakh houses under the scheme and 14 lakh are under construction," Modi said, reeling out comparative figures.

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 446 points today, propelled by index heavyweights Reliance Industries, TCS and Infosys amid a largely positive trend in global markets. Despite opening on a weak note, the 30-share Sensex ended 445.56 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 59,744.88. Similarly, the NSE Nifty surged 131.05 points or 0.74 per cent to 17,822.30. IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping nearly 5 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries, Titan and Asian Paints. On the other hand, Sun Pharma, ITC, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement and Nestle India were among the laggards.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 04:19 PM IST