Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of October 22, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of October 22, 2021:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India's success in administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in nine months has given a befitting reply to those who questioned its capabilities, and asserted that this highlights a "new India" which can set difficult targets and achieve them. In his address to the nation a day after India crossed the landmark, Modi dwelt at length about its significance and also projected a picture of optimism and hope about India's growth after a spell of pandemic-induced setback, saying experts and world agencies are very positive about its. Indian companies and start-ups are receiving record investment and generating employment, he said.

A 30-year-old security guard fell to death from the balcony of a flat located on the 19th floor of a 61-storey residential building in central Mumbai after a major fire broke out there today, a fire brigade official said. The blaze erupted on the 19th floor of the One Avighna Park building on Currey Road shortly before noon, he said. "After the fire broke out, Arun Tiwari, a security guard of the building, rushed to the 19th floor. Soon he realised that he was trapped and in order to save himself from the blaze, he kept hanging from the balcony of the flat where the fire had erupted. He precariously clung to the railing of the balcony for several minutes before losing his grip and falling to death," the official said.

The Congress today appointed Harish Chaudhary as the AICC in-charge for party affairs in Punjab relieving Harish Rawat. Chaudhary, who was the AICC secretary for Punjab, has also been made the in-charge. The decision comes after Rawat had urged the party high-command to relieve him as general secretary in-charge for Punjab affairs in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand. Rawat shall, however, continue to be a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision making body of the party. He had played a key role in bringing in Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress chief despite strong opposition from then chief minister Amarinder Singh. He later played a key role in replacing Amarinder Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi as chief minister of Punjab after Singh resigned alleging humiliation at the hands of the party.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has claimed that he was told he would get Rs 300-crore bribe if he cleared two files belonging to "Ambani" and an "RSS-affiliated man" during his tenure but he cancelled the deals, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting his decision by saying there is no need to compromise on corruption. Malik, who currently holds the gubernatorial post in Meghalaya, also supported the ongoing farmer agitation against the Centre's farm laws and said he is ready to leave his post and stand with them if their protest continues.

Equity benchmark Sensex declined 102 points today, tracking losses in ITC, Maruti and Infosys amid mixed cues from global markets. The 30-share BSE index fell 101.88 points or 0.17 per cent to 60,821.62. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty shed 63.20 points or 0.35 per cent to close at 18,114.90. ITC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, slipping over 3 per cent, followed by Maruti, Infosys, NTPC, HCL Tech and Tata Steel. On the other hand, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Titan and Axis Bank were among the gainers.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 04:28 PM IST