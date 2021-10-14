Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of October 14, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of October 14, 2021:

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez will join the investigation in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case in Delhi on October 15, sources told news agency PTI. She will appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a probe into the case, sources close to the developments told. Actor Nora Fatehi also arrived at the ED's office today to join the investigation into the same case. A Delhi Court on Saturday had sent Sukesh Chandrasekhar and actress Leena Maria Paul to three days ED remand in connection with a Rs 200 crores extortion case. They were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the extortion racket which was being run from a Delhi jail.

The SIT probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence today took Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son and three others arrested in the case to recreate the sequence of events leading to the incident in Uttar Pradesh's Tikonia village. Amid tight security, the three accused were taken to the site of the incident on the Tikonia-Banbirpur road, around 60 km from district headquarters Lakhimpur city, police said. For the unversed, eight people died in the October 3 violence and of them, four were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Infuriated farmers then allegedly killed some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver. In the incident, a journalist was also killed.

Against the backdrop of various raids conducted by the NCB, including on some high-profile people, Maharashtra minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik today alleged that the anti-drugs agency has "malafide intentions" and is involved in "selective leaks" to frame people. Addressing a press conference, Malik also said that his son-in-law Sameer Khan, who was recently granted bail in a drugs case after nine months, will move the high court to seek quashing of charges levelled against him by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). However, when contacted for response on allegations levelled by Malik, NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede told news agency PTI that the case is before a court. "We respect the court and we don't talk about the matter which is sub-judice," Wankhede said.

The Union government has amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 kms stretch, instead of the existing 15 kms, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam. In Gujarat, that shares border with Pakistan, the same limit has been reduced from 80 kms to 50 kms while in Rajasthan the limit has been kept unchanged at 50 kms. Rajasthan and Punjab also share fronts with Pakistan while Assam has an international border with Bangladesh. The Union home ministry issued a notification in this context on October 11 amending a July, 2014 enabling provision for the BSF personnel and officers while they operate in the border areas.

Extending its winning run to the sixth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 569 points to close at a new peak today, driven by gains in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and ITC amid positive macro cues and upbeat global markets. Closing above the 61,000-mark for the first time, the 30-share Sensex settled 568.90 points or 0.94 per cent higher at 61,305.95. Similarly, the Nifty surged 176.80 points or 0.97 per cent to a new lifetime closing high of 18,338.55. ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and NTPC. On the other hand, TCS, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

