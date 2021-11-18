Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of November 18, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of November 18, 2021:

A Delhi Assembly committee asked Facebook India today to furnish records of users' complaints on the content posted on the platform one month prior and two months after the northeast Delhi riots in February 2020. Hearing a representation by Shivnath Thukral, the public policy director of Facebook India (Meta Platforms), in the Assembly, chairman of the Peace and Harmony Committee Raghav Chadha asked for the records. He also quizzed the Facebook official regarding the organisational structure, the complaints redressal mechanism, community standards and hate speech definitions with respect to the social media giant. Thukral said Facebook is not a law enforcement agency but it has a mechanism to co-operate with such agencies whenever required.

Underlining the reforms made by the Centre to improve the financial health of banks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the banking sector of India is currently in a major milestone phase that can give a great push to the country's economy. Addressing the concluding session of the conference on "Creating Synergies for Seamless Credit Flow and Economic Growth" PM Modi said, "The reforms made by the government in the banking sector in the last 6-7 years led the banking sector of the country towards a very strong position today. The financial health of banks is now in a much-improved condition. We brought reforms like IBC, reformed many laws, empowered Debt recovery tribunal." He said a dedicated Stressed Asset Management Vertical was also formed in the country during the COVID period.

The Supreme Court today asked former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who has sought protective orders, to disclose his location, saying "no protection, no hearing until we know where you are". The apex court asked his lawyer to inform about Singh's whereabouts and posted the matter for hearing on November 22. A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul took exception that his plea seeking protection has been filed through power of attorney. "You are seeking protective orders; nobody knows where you are. Suppose you are sitting abroad and taking legal recourse through power of attorney then what happens. If that is so then you will come to India if the court rules in your favour, we don't know what you have in mind. No protection, no hearing until we know where you are," said the bench also comprising Justice M M Sundresh.

The Bombay High Court today said it will pass its order on November 22 on a plea filed by Dnyandev Wankhede, father of NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede, seeking interim relief against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, including an injunction prohibiting him from posting any defamatory content on social media against the anti-drug agency officer and his family. A single bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar today took on record additional documents submitted by Malik and Dnyandev Wankhede, related to the ongoing controversy over the NCB officer's caste certificate. Among other things, the court took on record a school admission form and a school leaving certificate submitted by Malik that the NCP leader claimed belongs to Sameer Wankhede and shows that he was born a Muslim.

Equity benchmark Sensex tanked 372 points today, tracking losses in index majors L&T, Infosys and TCS amid a negative trend in global markets. The 30-share index ended 372.32 points or 0.62 per cent lower at 59,636.01. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 133.85 points or 0.75 per cent to 17,764.80. M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, L&T, HCL Tech, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank. On the other hand, SBI, PowerGrid, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and HUL were among the gainers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 04:25 PM IST