Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 4, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 4, 2021:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a telephonic conversation with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar amid reports of violence and vandalism in West Bengal. The interaction comes less than a day after the Home Ministry asked the West Bengal Government to submit a report on the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers" in the eastern state. "PM called and expressed his serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law and order situation. I share grave concerns of the Prime Minister, given that violence vandalism, arson, loot and killings continue unabated. Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order," tweeted the Governor tagging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Delhi government today announced to provide free ration to all ration cardholders for the next two months and Rs 5,000 each to all the autorickshaw drivers and taxi drivers in the national capital. "We have decided that all ration card holders in Delhi, around 72 lakh in number, will be given free ration for the next two months," he said. He further said that it does not mean that the lockdown will continue for two months. It is just being done to help the poor going through financial issues, Kejriwal added.

The Indian Premier League's (IPL) 2021 season has been postponed, said the BCCI today. The decision was made after more COVID-19 positive cases emerged in the IPL bio-bubble following those on Monday. "The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect," said a statement from the BCCI. "The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind," the statement added.

Twitter today said it has permanently suspended actor Kangana Ranaut's account for repeatedly violating the platform's rules. "We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy," a Twitter spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that the company enforces the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on its platform. In her recent tweets, the 'Queen' star had demanded President's rule in West Bengal after Mamata Banerjee-led TMC defeated BJP in the recent elections in the state.

5. Sensex slumps 465 points; Nifty slips below 14,500

Market benchmark Sensex tumbled 465 points today, tracking losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and Infosys despite a positive trend in global equities. The 30-share BSE index ended 465.01 points or 0.95 per cent lower at 48,253.51, and the broader NSE Nifty slumped 137.65 points or 0.94 per cent to 14,496.50. Dr Reddy's was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, HDFC twins, Infosys, M&M and PowerGrid. On the other hand, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Nestle India and SBI were among the gainers.