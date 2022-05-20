Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 20, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 20, 2022:

The Supreme court today, while hearing the Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque, gave three suggestions to Varanasi civil court to safeguard the interests of all parties'. The Supreme Court, while hearing the Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque today, said it won't comment on the merits of the case and that the interim order (on protecting the supposed 'shivling' in the mosque) can continue for now. "This is a complex and sensitive matter. We think that the suit should be heard by a district Judge instead of a trial Judge. Because better if a more seasoned hand hears it," the court said. The Supreme Court also said the "need for fraternity between communities and need for peace is topmost" for the court.

The Supreme Court appointed commission said four gang-rape and murder accused, including three minors, who were killed in a police encounter in Hyderabad, were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death. The commission recommended that all 10 police officers should be tried for murder. During the hearing on Friday, a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Raman did not agree with a counsel's contention that the report of the commission should be kept in a sealed cover. The bench said: "This relates to the encounter case. There is nothing to keep here. The Commission has found someone guilty." It added, "We want to send the matter to the high court." According to the report, three of the four were minors. The Commission also cited lapses in the investigation of the case and said all 10 policemen should be tried for murder.

The Supreme Court today granted additional time to the three-member Technical Committee to submit its final report with regard to the Pegasus snooping case as it also noted that the interim report of the Committee said it has examined 29 mobile devices suspected of malware infection. A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justice Hima Kohli extended the time as sought by the Committee and asked it to expedite the process, preferably within four weeks. It further asked the Committee to inform the overseeing judge, former Supreme Court judge Justice RV Raveendran, who will add his comments to the report and submit a report thereafter. The matter will be heard again in July.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surrendered in a court in Patiala today. This comes a day after he was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 1988 road-rage case. Accompanied by some party leaders including Navtej Singh Cheema, he reached the district court, which is closed to the former Punjab Congress president's house, in the afternoon. Cheema drove Sidhu to the court in an SUV. On Friday morning, a few supporters had turned up at the residence of Sidhu. Patiala District Congress Committee president Narinder Pal Lali, in a message to party supporters Thursday night, had said Sidhu would reach the court at 10 am. He had urged them to reach the court complex around 9:30 am.

Equity benchmarks bounced back sharply today after facing a heavy drubbing in the previous trade, with the Sensex and Nifty jumping nearly 3 per cent, aided by positive trends from global markets and across-the-board buying. Index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC twins saw robust buying, helping the benchmarks. The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 1,534.16 points or 2.91 per cent to settle at 54,326.39. During the day, it zoomed 1,604.2 points or 3.03 per cent to 54,396.43. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 456.75 points or 2.89 per cent to finish at 16,266.15.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 04:28 PM IST