Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of May 16, 2022; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of May 16, 2022:

A local court today directed the Varanasi district administration to seal the spot in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex where a Shivling was reportedly found during a court-mandated survey. Civil Judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar directed the district magistrate Varanasi, police commissioner and CRPF commandant Varanasi to ensure the security of the sealed area. A court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex, which was carried out for the third consecutive day, concluded today amid tight security. The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today offered prayers at the sacred Maya Devi temple in Nepal on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and said he felt blessed, hoping that Lord Buddha would bless all and make the planet peaceful and prosperous. He was accompanied by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba during his visit to the historic temple, the birth place of Gautam Buddha. "Beginning the Nepal visit with prayers at the sacred Maya Devi Temple, Lumbini," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted. "On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, both Prime Ministers offered pooja and prayers at the sacred Mayadevi temple in Lumbini, the birth place of Gautam Buddha," Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to create two Hindustans, one for the rich and the other for the poor. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, he also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the state of the economy, accusing him of destroying the economy which was "strengthened" by the former UPA government. The Congress, he said, works to connect with all while the BJP works to create a divide. The BJP and Modi want to create two Hindustans, one for the rich and select two-three industrialists, and the other of Dalits, farmers, the poor and the underprivileged while Congress wants only one Hindustan, he said, adding, "This is the fight in the country".

In an apparent jibe at former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today said it is difficult for a vehicle on a downward slope and a "failed" opposition leader to apply brakes and in such a case, an accident is inevitable. Raut's comments came a day after Fadnavis likened the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra to the Babri mosque structure and said he would not rest till the Shiv Sena-led dispensation was brought down from power. Raut, who is the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson, in a tweet today said, "It is difficult for a vehicle on a downward slope and a failed opposition leader to apply brakes. Accident is inevitable."

Benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded by 180 points at close after a see-saw trade today, ending its six-day falling streak on the back of gains in banking, financials, power and auto counters. The 30-share BSE benchmark gained 180.22 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 52,973.84. During the day, it zoomed 634.66 points or 1.20 per cent to 53,428.28. The broader NSE Nifty went up by 60.15 points or 0.38 per cent to finish at 15,842.30, logging its first gain in seven sessions. Sensex and Nifty tanked over 5 per cent in the previous six sessions due to heavy selling by FPIs over inflation concerns.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 04:16 PM IST