Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 18, 2021

Here are the top 5 news updates of March 18, 2021:

India today recorded 35,871 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in over 100 days, which took the infection tally to 1,14,74,605, according to Union Health Ministry data. The single-day spike of 35,871 cases is the highest in 102 days. Registering an increase for the eighth consecutive day, the active caseload reached 2,52,364, which accounts for 2.20 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 96.41 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The death toll increased to 1,59,216 with 172 new fatalities, Union Health Ministry data stated.

Two days after Pratap Bhanu Mehta resigned as a professor from the Ashoka University, former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian has also resigned from the Ashoka University. In his resignation letter accessed by the Indian Express, Subramanian wrote that he had been “devastated” by “the circumstances involving the resignation of Professor Pratap Bhanu Mehta two days earlier. "But that someone of such integrity and eminence, who embodied the vision underlying Ashoka, felt compelled to leave is troubling. That even Ashoka - with its private status and backing by private capital - can no longer provide a space for academic expression and freedom is ominously disturbing," Subramanian stated.

Ritika Phogat, wrestler and cousin of wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat, allegedly committed suicide on Monday after she lost a final bout at a wrestling tournament in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Haryana police said that the reason behind the suicide might be her defeat in a state-level competition held between March 12 and 14. "Ritika lost the final of a junior championship at Bharatpur by one point and she came in second place which may have been the reason behind her suicide," the police officer said.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Mayor Kishori Pednekar today said that imposing a night curfew has become the need of the hour. She also said Mumbaikars will have to work together to curb the spread of the virus and avoid the imposition of a lockdown. On Wednesday, Mumbai had reported 2,377 new cases of coronavirus, which is the highest single-day addition since October last year. Besides, in order to counter the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the city, the BMC has decided to temporarily shift the Dadar flower market to an alternative location.

Extending its losing streak to the fifth consecutive session, equity benchmark Sensex tanked 585 points today, tracking losses in index majors Infosys, RIL and TCS. After rallying nearly 500 points earlier in the day, the 30-share BSE index gave up all gains to end 585.10 points or 1.17 per cent lower at 49,216.52. The broader NSE Nifty slumped 163.45 points or 1.11 per cent at 14,557.85.

