Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of March 12, 2021

Assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze who was shunted from the Mumbai crime branch over a series of allegations has now been transferred to Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai police headquarters at Crawford market. Vaze was previously heading the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) and handling some high profile cases. The development comes days after the state Home Minister announced Vaze's removal from the crime branch over mounting pressure from the opposition party which were demanding action against the cop over his alleged involvement in Mansukh Hiren's murder case.

Considering the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the administration in Maharashtra's Pune district has directed schools and colleges to remain shut till March 31 and curtailed the operating time for hotels and restaurants. According to the new set of restrictions, hotels and restaurants will be allowed to function till 10 pm, and food deliveries will be permitted till 11 pm. Citizens will not be permitted to wander on city roads unnecessarily between 11 pm and 6 am. Apart from this, only 50 persons will be permitted to gather at weddings, funerals and political and other social events, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said.

Amid the recent rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the BMC has sealed 800 floors of residential buildings and highrises in just ten days. As per the BMC data, there were 2,016 active sealed floors on March 1, meanwhile on March 10 - there are 2,815 active sealed floors of residential buildings in the city. Meanwhile, as many as 90 per cent patients in Mumbai, who tested positive for COVID-19 in January and February this year, were residents of high-rise buildings, while the remaining 10 per cent were from slums and chawls, the city civic body has said. However, the situation has changed to some extent this month as the number of cases from slums are also going up, civic officials said.

Snapping its three-session rising streak, equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 487 points today, tracking losses in financial and auto stocks. After gyrating 1,283 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 487.43 points or 0.95 per cent lower at 50,792.08. The broader NSE Nifty tanked 143.85 points or 0.95 per cent to end at 15,030.95. Bajaj Auto was the top loser in the Sensex pack, falling around 3 per cent, followed by Maruti, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries. On the other hand, PowerGrid, ONGC, Titan and Infosys were the gainers.

