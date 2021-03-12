COVID-19 in Mumbai: Nearly 800 floors of residential buildings sealed in past 10 days

Amid the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, in the past eight days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed 800 floors of residential buildings and highrises in just ten days.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, there were 2,016 active sealed floors on March 1, meanwhile on March 10, 2021 - there are 2,815 active sealed floors of residential buildings in the city.

The K West ward (Andheri West, Juhu, Versova) has 517 sealed floors, which is the highest amongst all the 24 municipal wards followed by P north (Malad) which has 317 sealed floors and K East (Andheri East) which has 299 active sealed floors.

The F North ward (Matunga, Sion, Antop Hill) has zero buildings with sealed floors, while the B ward (Dongri, Masjid) has only two sealed buildings and G South (Worli, Prabhadevi) has only three active sealed floors.

Senior civic officials said that presently the infection has spread in the western suburbs which is why both active case tally and number of sealed buildings, floors and containment zones are lower in the island city.

"Unlike last year, the number of cases are scattered now and there are no cluster cases in the city right now," said the official.

Alongside this, there are 228 buildings that are completely sealed and 27 slum areas marked as active containment zones in the city.