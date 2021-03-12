Maharashtra: MPSC preliminary exam to be conducted on March 21

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission, MPSC's Civil Services Preliminary Exam will be held on March 21.

As per a notice issued by the MPSC today, there is no change in the timetable of the MPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Exam. It will be held on March 27, while the Maharashtra Group B Combined Prelims Exam will be held on April 11.

Following the agitation after the postponement of the exam, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday evening had assured students appearing for the MPSC exam that the date of the preliminary exam will be announced tomorrow, and the exam will be held in a week's time from the date announced earlier (March 14).

Uddhav's address to the state comes after the MPSC on Thursday postponed the examination scheduled for March 14. The decision received huge criticism from leaders of the ruling coalition—Congress and NCP—as well as opposition BJP.

Thousands of students took to the streets across Maharashtra to protest against the state government notification postponing the preliminary exam, leading to the police carrying out a baton charge in some places to disperse them.

The MPSC 2020 prelim exam, scheduled for March 14, has been postponed for the fifth time owing to the COVID-19 crisis.