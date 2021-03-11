MPSC exams postponed: Students stage protests on streets of Pune

Soon after the examination of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) was postponed amid rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, aspirants appearing for the exam have expressed disappointment over the decision. Several students in Pune have staged protests against the decision. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on March 14.

Initially, the exam was scheduled for April 2020, but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Following the delay for the second time, the students staged a protest earlier this morning.

Organising themselves into groups, the students tried to block the Lalbahadur Shastri Road in Pune on Thursday. As per a report, as soon as students tried to block the road leading towards Deccan area of the city, police rushed to the spot.

The students appearing for the examinations have been affected as their exams are still incomplete.

Hitting out at the government for its failure to conduct foolproof MPSC exams, one of the students on the condition of anonymity said, “I have come Pune for preparations and to appear for MPSC examinations. From past months, government is postponing the exams in the name of COVID-19. We pay house rent and other bills when are here. It is difficult to survive now.”

Videos and pictures of the protests are making rounds on Twitter